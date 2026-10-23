New driving licence rules: Centre proposes colour-coded cards, tougher test, faster approvals; Check new test criteria, documents

The Centre has proposed major changes to driving licence rules, including colour-coded licences for Indian and foreign nationals, stricter safe-driving tests and revised document requirements. The draft rules also propose faster processing of licence-related applications and fee waivers for certain online services.

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New driving licence rules: Centre proposes colour-coded cards, tougher test, faster approvals; Check new test criteria, documents (Image: PTI/File)

The government has proposed major changes to India’s driving licence system, including separate colour schemes for Indian and foreign nationals, stricter document requirements and a higher pass mark for the online safe-driving assessment. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification on October 21, proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The changes are aimed at reducing the use of fake documents, improving road safety and making licence-related services easier to access online. The proposals are not yet final, and the government has invited public feedback before taking a final decision.

Under the proposal, driving licences would carry the holder’s nationality. The government has also suggested introducing different colour schemes for Indian citizens and foreign nationals to make it easier to distinguish between the two categories.

Driving test pass mark may rise to 75%

One of the major proposed changes is an increase in the pass mark for the online safe-driving tutorial assessment from the existing 60 to 75 per cent.

The ministry has also proposed that applicants complete a safe-driving tutorial lasting at least 30 minutes. The assessment is intended to check applicants’ knowledge of road safety, traffic rules and responsible driving practices.

The higher qualifying score is expected to make the assessment more demanding and encourage applicants to develop a better understanding of road safety.

Affidavits and insurance policies may no longer be accepted

The draft rules propose removing the option of using affidavits sworn before an executive magistrate, judicial magistrate or notary public as proof of age and address when applicants cannot provide the listed documents.

Life insurance policies would also no longer be accepted as proof under the proposed changes.

Anil Chhikara, an expert in motor vehicle licensing, said the move was intended to prevent people from using affidavits to provide false addresses or dates of birth. Applicants would instead need to submit documents that can be verified by the authorities.

The ministry has proposed separate lists of acceptable documents for proving identity, age and residential address.

For address proof, the proposed list includes Aadhaar, voter ID, e-ration cards and electricity or gas bills from the previous three months. Foreign nationals would also need to provide proof of their legal presence in India.

For age proof, applicants could use passports, school board mark sheets, birth certificates and identity cards issued by government departments.

Aadhaar, passports, e-ration cards and PAN have been listed as acceptable identity documents.

Blood group and emergency contact details may become mandatory

The government has also proposed requiring driving licences to carry additional personal information, including the holder’s blood group, mobile number and emergency contact details.

The proposed changes are intended to make important information more readily available when needed, particularly in emergencies.

Selected online licence services may become free

Under the draft, applicants could avoid fees for certain driving licence services, including changes to their name, address and contact details, if they use online services with Aadhaar authentication.

The ministry has also proposed a simpler application process covering several services, such as licence renewal, duplicate licence issuance, adding a vehicle category and updating personal details.

Where the information is already available, applicant details would be retrieved electronically from the Sarathi portal, the government’s online platform for driving licence services. This could reduce repeated data entry and make applications easier to complete.

Time limit for updating driving licence details

The draft also proposes fixed deadlines for licensing authorities to process applications for changes to driving licence details. Under the proposal, authorities would have to approve or reject applications within 15 days. If an application is rejected, the reasons would have to be provided.

For address changes, an application that remains undecided for 30 days would be treated as approved under the proposed rules.

These measures are intended to reduce delays and make the process more transparent for applicants.

The government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft amendments for 30 days from their publication. The proposed rules will take effect only after the government considers the feedback and issues a final notification. Until then, the existing driving licence rules remain applicable.