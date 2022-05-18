Kochi: After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, several of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have been lying idle and are not condition to be put back on road. And, the state government has now decided that the loss-making state-run KSRTC buses will not be scrapped, instead, the buses will be put into some good use. Speaking to the media, State Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the old buses will now be turned into classrooms for students.Also Read - Kerala Schools Closed For THESE Classes, No Night Curfew in State Yet | Full Guidelines Here

There have been demands for using the buses more effectively than selling it as scraps, the minister said. "Hence we decided to use the low-floor buses and convert them into classrooms. We felt let it be a new experience for kids," said Raju. The request, he said, came from none other than State Education Minister V.Sivankutty himself and an instant nod was given.

First such classroom will become a reality in a state-run school in the capital city, which will be given two low-floor buses. According to sources, there are around 400 buses of the KSRTC which are not road worthy and have to be scrapped. It remains to be seen, how many of these will now be turned into classrooms.