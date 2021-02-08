Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday observed that the new agriculture laws are in the “interests of the farmers”, and expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed squarely by the Centre. He asserted that the controversy around the new laws will have no impact in Bihar where Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) were done away with more than a decade ago and a viable alternative system put in place. He also welcomed the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the floor of the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, that the system of MSPs (minimum support price) will not be tinkered with while bringing in the agriculture reforms. Also Read - Farmers Agree to Resume Talks With Govt After PM Modi's Invite, Object to Protest Parasites Jibe

What Nitish Kumar Said: Also Read - Mia Khalifa Questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Silence Over Farmers' Protest

Point 1: “It is good that the government has made it clear that MSPs are there to stay…These laws have been brought for the betterment of farmers. Bihar is not affected by the controversy since we abolished APMCs long back. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Khalistani' Remark, Says 'Punjabis Have Given Their Lives'

Point 2: “The alternative system of procurement has given the farmers an opportunity to sell their produce wherever they want, and it is working fine,” Kumar said.

Point 3: “The good thing is that the Centre has shown the willingness to talk to those who have reservations about the new laws. I am sure it will be able to convince people that it has brought the laws with good intentions,” Kumar said.

What PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha Today:

* There was a huge cry in the country to recall the Green revolution. Back in Shastri ji’s time, no one was ready to become the agriculture minister. The planning commission was also opposed to the agri reforms then.

* But Shastriji moved forward. Left said the same thing then that it is being done on the instructions from America. Congress leaders were called ‘American agents.’

* Thousands of protests were organised then, but Lal Bahadur Shastri moved forwards and today we have surplus production.

* The population is increasing, while the land is shrinking. We have to do something to reduce the dependence on farming.