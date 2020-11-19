New Delhi: Indian Railways on Thursday rolled out a brand new semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a maximum speed of up to 160 kmph. The new coach developed by the Railways’ Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala has the ability to carry more passengers in the single train journey and in the shortest possible time. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: South Central Railway Zone Adds 4 Special Trains | Details Here

The double-decker train will be operating on all of India's busiest routes. It has a capacity to carry up to 120 passengers, while the upper deck alone can seat up to 50 people.

The middle deck of the coach on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six seats on the other end, the Railways said.

“This double-decker coach with 160 kmph speed potential was rolled out today (Wednesday) in presence of RCF’s General Manager Ravinder Gupta and the coach will now be sent to Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO Lucknow) for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service,” the statement said.

Key features:

The coach has optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, plush interiors, overhead luggage rack, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features.

The entry to the passenger area is through automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry too has been built in each coach to store and serve hot or chilled refreshments to passengers.

It must be noted that RCF is the one and only production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways.

The first batch of non-AC double-decker coaches was manufactured by the RCF on conventional “ICF-type” design pattern in the 1990s. Thereafter the first AC double-decker coach with 130-kmph speed potential was rolled out in March 2010.

Later in March 2019, UDAY Double Decker coaches were produced with more features.