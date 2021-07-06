New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion, in which around 20 new faces will likely be inducted in the Modi government, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new Governors for as many as 8 states. Here’s the complete list of new governors appointed: Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 6 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

State Governor Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai Tripura Satyadev Narayan Arya Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya Jharkhand Ramesh Bais

The President has appointed Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka, Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has been appointed as Goa Governor, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya appointed as Tripura Governor, Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais appointed as Jharkhand Governor & Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya appointed as Haryana Governor.