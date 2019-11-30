New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is mulling over approaching the Supreme Court against the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (Sena-NCP-Congress ) coalition government after it changed the pro-tem speaker, hours before the floor test. Notably, the newly-elected Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government has elected Dilip Walse Patil to replace BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar as the temporary Speaker for the two-day special assembly session that begins today.

“They (Maha Vikas Aghadi) changed pro-tem speaker from Kalidas Kolambkar to Dilip Walse Patil, this is legally wrong. The oath was also not taken as per rules, the new government is violating all rules. We are filing petition with Governor, and might also approach the Supreme Court”, said BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil.

As per the set tradition, the senior-most member should be appointed as the pro-tem Speaker. In the current Assembly, Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat a legislator elected from Sangamner (Ahmednagar), is the seniormost MLA with eight terms behind him.

For tomorrow’s Speaker’s election Congress has nominated its senior leader Nana Patole and the BJP has elected MLA Kisan S Kathore for the top post.

As per the agreement between the the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Speaker’s post was given to the grand old party while the deputy Chief Minister would be from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The Shiv Sena, being the largest party of the Aghadi coalition, claimed the Chief Ministerial post.