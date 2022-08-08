New Delhi: Now all toll-tax hassles are going to end soon as the central government is planning to introduce a new GPS based technology for toll-tax collection. According to this system, the toll would be paid based on how many kilometres you drive on a highway. The tax would essentially be paid only on the total distance travelled and not for the entire length of the highway or expressway. Currently, the toll is collected for the entire distance from one toll plaza to another. Even if a vehicle isn’t travelling the entire distance but finishing its journey in a different location, the toll must be paid in full.Also Read - Couple Attacked by Bouncers at Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Gurugram-Sohna Road

As per a report by NDTV, the central government is about to start the new system soon and a pilot project to test the new method is currently underway in India. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, stated in March this year, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, that the government would eliminate toll plaza booths nationwide within a year. He had also stated that toll booths would be completely replaced with a GPS-based toll collection system. He added that tolls would be collected via GPS imaging on moving vehicles.

Due to the success of the GPS-based approach in European countries, steps are being made to adopt it in India as well. The pilot project is being tested. In Germany, most vehicles have satellite navigation systems installed. When a vehicle enters a tolled area, the tax calculation begins. The toll for the distance travelled is deducted from the account as soon as the vehicle transitions from an expressway to a road without a toll.

However, the implementation of the new system would require alteration of the transport policy. In the pilot scheme, 1.37 lakh automobiles have been covered nationwide. FASTags, which were introduced in 2016, make it easier to pay fees at toll booths electronically. Making the tags compulsory would also help to guarantee that traffic moves smoothly through the toll plazas because the toll would be paid electronically.