New Hit-And-Run Law: Private Bus Drivers, Truckers Protest New Law That Increases Jail Term

Private bus and truck drivers on Monday staged protests against a new hit-and-run law, which attracts a 7-10 year prison sentence for drivers falling foul of it.

New Hit-And-Run Law: Private Bus Drivers, Truckers Protest New Law That Increases Jail Term

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle drivers on Monday staged massive protests in several states across the country against the new hit-and-run law that increases jail term for road accidents. Under the law, drivers of the vehicles could be jailed for upto 10 years for fleeing the accident site and not reporting it. In the earlier law, drivers could be jailed for only two years under IPC’s Section 304A of the IPC. The Union Government has recently changed the colonial-era criminal laws and increased the jail terms in hit-and-run cases.

Trending Now

Drivers enforced a ‘chakka jam’ on Pithampur Highway in Dhar by putting obstacles on the road.

You may like to read

Members of an organisation representing the drivers also staged a protest on the streets of Bhopal at the Board Office intersection.

Gyansingh Yadav, a cab driver who was also among the protesters on Monday, couldn’t hold back his tears.

“The likes of myself, who drive cabs for a living, could still be home at night. But the truck drivers often don’t get to meet their loved ones for 15 days or more. We are not against any government or law but I feel some amendments should be made, especially with regard to the penal provisions against drivers. The new law attracts a 10-year prison term for errant drivers. I feel it should be reduced to 1-2 years,” Yadav told ANI on Monday.

A similar protest also broke out in the Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur, where bus drivers staged a demonstration against the new central law.

With the buses anchored in their sheds, regular commuters and interstate passengers bore the brunt of the protests.

“We are poor people. Penal action should be taken against the owners of our vehicles. This law is unfair on us and we’ll continue to be on strike till our demands are met,” a bus driver said.

The ongoing strike has impacted the movement of about 1,000 buses across Chhattisgarh.

(With ANI Inputs.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.