Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • What Is The New Hit-And-Run Law Against Which Private And Truck Drivers Have Launched Country-Wide Protest?

What Is The New Hit-And-Run Law Against Which Private And Truck Drivers Have Launched Country-Wide Protest?

Private and truck drivers are conducting a country-wide protest against the punishment as per the new Hit And Run Law. What does the new law say, how is it different from the old one and how does it affect the drivers, read to know..

Published: January 2, 2024 10:15 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Protestors Block Delhi-Agra National Highway (PTI)
Protestors Block Delhi-Agra National Highway (PTI)

New Delhi: Private and truck drivers are conducting a country-wide protest against the punishment as per the new Hit And Run Law. What does the new law say, how is it different from the old one and how does it affect the drivers, read to know..

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.