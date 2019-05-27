Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the new Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and a five-member Committee will probe into the incident of vandalism of 20-years-old Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue.

A serious blame game started between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Vidyasagar’s bust was desecrated during the roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah.

Here’s a picture of the desecrated bust of #Vidyasagar … More proof of vandalism by #BJP goons at Amit Shah’s road show. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/vQDlKj6vfj — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 15, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had promised to erect a grand statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the same spot in Kolkata where it was vandalized, but Mamata rejected his offer asking,’In the last five years, you (Narendra Modi) could not build a Ram Temple and now you want to make Vidyasagar’s statue?’

PM Modi had also accused Mamata of destroying evidence of vandalism of Vidyasagar’s bust claiming that TMC miscreants vandalized the statue of eminent scholar Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

“Trinamool miscreants vandalized eminent scholar Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue that was locked inside a room (in the college named after the social reformer). There are CCTV cameras in that college. The way, the (state) government had destroyed evidence of the Narada and Saradha (scams), they are busy erasing the evidence in this case,” Modi had said while addressing a rally in Mathurapur.

While Mamata Banerjee claimed that Amit Shah was solely responsible for carrying out the violence in the city which was a “pre-planned criminal conspiracy”.