New Delhi: The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday with a host of new features for taxpayers. The new URL http://incometax.gov.in replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, and it went live at 8:45 pm, the tax department said in a tweet. However, some users complained on social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal. Taking note of the same, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tagged IT giant Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani after receiving a large number of complaints from users on the new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. Also Read - CBDT to Launch New Income Tax E-Filing Website Soon: All You Need To Know

“The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” Sitharaman tweeted. Also Read - Govt Announces Amnesty Scheme For GST Taxpayers, Allows Filing Of Returns With Reduced Late Fee

The platform, which received intense traffic since its launch, threw up technical difficulties for users. While some users complained on social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal, others praised the new facilities. Users and taxpayers will be able to use all the features smoothly very soon, a senior department officer said.

“We proudly present to our valued taxpayers, the new e-filing portal. Designed with your convenience in mind, the portal offers features to make your e-filing experience smoother, simpler & smarter. You Come First, Always,” the department said in a message posted on Twitter. It also thanked users for “being patient with us during our transition to the new e-filing portal”.

“The portal has been developed as a mission mode project under the national e-governance plan. The objective of this portal is to provide a single window to the income tax related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)