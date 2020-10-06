Patiala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kept attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, saying the fight against these legislations was not of farmers or labourers alone, but it was “India’s fight”. Also Read - 'Happy to Wait For Even 5,000 Hours,' Says Rahul Gandhi After Being Stopped at Haryana Border

If these measures are implemented, then farmers and labourers will become the "slaves" of a few corporates, he said while addressing a public rally at Francewala village near Sanaur in Punjab's Patiala district on the concluding day of his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.

He had begun his yatra from Moga district on Sunday to protest against the laws.

The Congress leader claimed at the rally, where a number of farmers had arrived on tractors, that in one or two years their land will be taken over by a few “chosen” corporates.

Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally, as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', from Nurpur in Patiala stopped at Haryana border. "I am not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours," he tweets. https://t.co/TPhoBWy5Ie pic.twitter.com/JdVDUcfSyd — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

“Whether you want to believe or not, but do remember that Rahul and (Punjab Chief Minister) Amarinder Singh had once told you that your land will be snatched,” he told the gathering.

“This is the time to take action. If you wait for six months or one year, then it will be of no use,” Gandhi told them.

He said that the loss is not just of farmers, farm labourers or small traders, but of the entire country.

Hitting out at Centre’s recently acquired VVIP aircraft, Rahul said, “The process for procuring these aircraft began around a decade ago under UPA Govt. Modi Govt has simply brought this process to a logical conclusion. These aircraft are not PM’s aircraft but will be used for other VVIPs too. These belong to IAF and not the Prime Minister.”

The process for procuring these aircraft began around a decade ago under UPA Govt. Modi Govt has simply brought this process to a logical conclusion. These aircraft are not PM’s aircraft but will be used for other VVIPs too. These belong to IAF and not the Prime Minister: Sources https://t.co/2LbjsZhaCC — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

The three-day Punjab ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi culminated on Tuesday at the border along Haryana.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit back at Rahul Gandhi saying whether it is integrating nation into a market or strengthening country’s economy or ensuring farmers’ right to sell produce anywhere. “Rahul Gandhi never wants our economic system to be strong. This isn’t the first time that he is against reforms,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)