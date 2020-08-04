New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday reacted sharply to Pakistan’s revised political map that described all of Jammu and Kashmir as an ‘Indian Illegally Occupied’ region, calling it an exercise of ‘political absurdity’ to promote ‘cross-border terrorism’. Also Read - Shocker! Imran Khan Unveils New Map That Shows Kashmir as Part of Pakistan, Trolled on Twitter

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, the new map of Pakistan also showed the erstwhile state of Junagargh in Gujarat and the disputed Sir Creek as part of Pakistan, provoking cross-border tensions.

"We've seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh," said government officials in retaliation.

“These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism,” the government said.

A huge row erupted on social media platforms earlier today as the Pakistan Prime Minister unveiled the political map where the complete Jammu and Kashmir is shown integrated with Pakistan, stating it as “Indian illegally occupied J&K — disputed territory — final status to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions”.

The political map of Pakistan unveiled by PM @ImranKhanPTI earlier today. pic.twitter.com/q4jyMTNmlB — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 4, 2020

Interestingly, Pakistan’s move comes on the eve of the first year anniversary of revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, which had raised several protests in the neighbouring country.

“This map also opposes the Indian government’s illegal act of August 5 last year,” Khan mentioned.

PM Imran Khan said that he plans to launch the new map at the United Nations as well as use it in curriculum across the country henceforth. He also said the new map is backed by all political parties of the country.