New MEMU trains connect Meerut with Khurja, Saharanpur; All details here

Ahead of the festive surge, Indian Railways has announced two new MEMU train services connecting Meerut City to Khurja and Saharanpur, giving regional passengers a major travel boost.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: September 29, 2026, 8:49 PM IST
New MEMU trains connect Meerut with Khurja, Saharanpur; All details here
Indian Railways has approved two new MEMU trains linking Meerut City, Khurja, and Saharanpur to ease commuter travel. Representational image

Indian Railways has approved the operation of two new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services linking Meerut City, Uttar Pradesh, with Khurja and Saharanpur, offering significant travel convenience along this high-density corridor.

Expecting a surge in passenger traffic ahead of the festive season, Indian Railways has approved two new MEMU trains linking Meerut City, Khurja, and Saharanpur to ease commuter travel.

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Khurja-Meerut City MEMU train schedule

Heads up for commuters on the Khurja–Meerut route! The updated timetable for the 64573 MEMU is here: The train departs Khurja at 1:15 PM and gets into Meerut City at 5:20 PM, clocking a journey time of 4 hours and 5 minutes.

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Meerut City-Khurja MEMU train schedule

On the return route, the Meerut City–Khurja MEMU (Train No. 64574) will depart Meerut at 11:25 AM and arrive in Khurja at 4:00 PM, with commercial stops scheduled at every station en route.

What are the stops of the Meerut-Khurja MEMU train?

  • Meerut City (Initial)
  • Noornagar
  • Chandsara
  • Kharkhauda
  • Cali
  • Hapur Junction
  • Hafizpur
  • Gulaothi
  • Chhaprawat
  • Baral
  • Bulandshahr
  • Maman
  • Khurja City
  • Khurja Junction (last station)

Saharanpur-Meerut City MEMU

Here’s how the Saharanpur–Meerut run shakes out: Train No. 64580 leaves Saharanpur early at 5:50 AM and reaches Meerut City by 8:10 AM (a quick 2 hour, 20 minute ride). Heading back, Train No. 64579 departs Meerut at 5:45 PM and gets into Saharanpur at 8:40 PM.

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Meerut Saharanpur MEMU Train Stoppage

  • Meerut City (Initial)
  • Meerut Cantt
  • Public Special
  • Daurala
  • Sakauti Tanda
  • Khatauli
  • Mansoorpur
  • Jaroda Nara
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Bamanheri
  • Rohana Kalan
  • Deoband
  • Talheri Elder
  • Nagal
  • Saharanpur Junction (last station)

Both trains will make commercial stops at every station along the route, offering handy new connection options for passengers traveling between Meerut, Khurja, Saharanpur, and intermediate stations.

Railways approves Rs 223 crore for Kavach 4.0 on 614.75 route Kms of Varanasi division

In a significant step towards strengthening railway safety through indigenous technology, Indian Railways has approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on 614.75 Route Kilometres of Varanasi (BSB) Division of North Eastern Railway at a total cost of Rs 223 crore. According to the release, the approved project will extend Kavach 4.0 coverage across the identified balance sections of Varanasi Division, strengthening the safety infrastructure available for train operations.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required and supports safer train movement by monitoring train operations. The approved work will further strengthen train protection infrastructure across the remaining sections of Varanasi Division. The initiative will contribute to safer and more reliable train operations and support Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to expand the deployment of indigenous Kavach technology across its network.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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