New MEMU trains connect Meerut with Khurja, Saharanpur; All details here

Indian Railways has approved the operation of two new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services linking Meerut City, Uttar Pradesh, with Khurja and Saharanpur, offering significant travel convenience along this high-density corridor.
Expecting a surge in passenger traffic ahead of the festive season, Indian Railways has approved two new MEMU trains linking Meerut City, Khurja, and Saharanpur to ease commuter travel.
Heads up for commuters on the Khurja–Meerut route! The updated timetable for the 64573 MEMU is here: The train departs Khurja at 1:15 PM and gets into Meerut City at 5:20 PM, clocking a journey time of 4 hours and 5 minutes.
Also Read | Indian Railways Update: IRCTC to run special trains with 102 trips for Diwali-Dussehra, check complete details here
On the return route, the Meerut City–Khurja MEMU (Train No. 64574) will depart Meerut at 11:25 AM and arrive in Khurja at 4:00 PM, with commercial stops scheduled at every station en route.
Here’s how the Saharanpur–Meerut run shakes out: Train No. 64580 leaves Saharanpur early at 5:50 AM and reaches Meerut City by 8:10 AM (a quick 2 hour, 20 minute ride). Heading back, Train No. 64579 departs Meerut at 5:45 PM and gets into Saharanpur at 8:40 PM.
Also Read | Attention travelers! Six trains operating via Jammu division diverted from September 21 to 27; check details
Both trains will make commercial stops at every station along the route, offering handy new connection options for passengers traveling between Meerut, Khurja, Saharanpur, and intermediate stations.
In a significant step towards strengthening railway safety through indigenous technology, Indian Railways has approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on 614.75 Route Kilometres of Varanasi (BSB) Division of North Eastern Railway at a total cost of Rs 223 crore. According to the release, the approved project will extend Kavach 4.0 coverage across the identified balance sections of Varanasi Division, strengthening the safety infrastructure available for train operations.
Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required and supports safer train movement by monitoring train operations. The approved work will further strengthen train protection infrastructure across the remaining sections of Varanasi Division. The initiative will contribute to safer and more reliable train operations and support Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to expand the deployment of indigenous Kavach technology across its network.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.