New metro line to be built between Delhi and Gurugram, making travel from Rajiv Chowk easier | Check details

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram could soon benefit from a new metro route linking Yashobhoomi and Rajiv Chowk. DMRC has already submitted the project's DPR for approval, and the proposed corridor is expected to boost connectivity in areas along the Dwarka Expressway.

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DMRC is set to launch a new corridor between Gurugram and Rajiv Chowk. Representational image/PTI

In a move that could ease daily travel for millions, DMRC is planning a new metro route connecting Yashobhoomi Metro Station near Dwarka Expressway to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. The agency has prepared a draft DPR and submitted it to the Union Housing Ministry. While the ministry has sought a few technical revisions, the proposal remains under consideration. Once cleared, the corridor could become a major boost for Delhi-NCR connectivity.

Airport Metro line will be extended

The proposed project aims to extend the Airport Express Line from Yashobhoomi to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. Another planned extension would connect Dwarka Sector 21 with Gurugram Sector 21. If implemented, the route would improve metro access for thousands of residents along the Dwarka Expressway and make journeys between Delhi Airport and Gurugram quicker and more efficient.

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Preparations for metro extension to Pachgaon

Apart from the Delhi-Gurugram corridor, officials also discussed a proposed metro line from Sector 56 to Pachgaon in Haryana. The 35.25-km elevated corridor is expected to have 28 stations and will soon be sent to the Chief Minister for approval. The meeting further reviewed plans to extend metro services from Ballabhgarh to Palwal and from Bahadurgarh to Asoda. The Palwal extension is proposed to be 30.30 km long with 18 stations along the route.

New corridors to be built in Delhi Metro Phase-5

Delhi’s metro network could see a major expansion under Phase 5(B), with DMRC proposing seven new corridors across the capital. The planned routes will span around 97 kilometres and include 65 stations. The estimated cost of the ambitious project exceeds Rs 48,000 crore.

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Corridors include:

Dhansa Bus Stand to Nangloi

Central Secretariat to Kishangarh

Samaypur Badli to Narela

Kirti Nagar to Palam

Jor Bagh to Mithapur

Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-3

Keshavpuram to Rohini Sector-34

Passengers will get a big benefit

Once completed, the proposed metro routes could help decongest some of the busiest roads between Delhi and Gurugram. Thousands of daily commuters would benefit from quicker and more convenient travel, and if the projects move ahead as planned, Delhi-NCR could see substantial traffic relief in the years ahead.