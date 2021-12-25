New Delhi: The long-waited metro project between Dwarka Sector-21 to Rezang La Chowk in Gurugram’s Sector 23 is likely to begin soon. As per a local media report, the Haryana government has verified the feasibility study report for the route and stations and has sent it to the Centre. The report further added that the project work for the new metro route will start immediately after the proposal is approved by the government at the Centre.Also Read - Haryana Imposed Night Curfew, Bars Unvaccinated People To Enter Public Places As Omicron Threat Looms

The other long-pending demand of Gurugram residents for two metro links, to the airport and from Gurugram Railway Station to Vatika Chowk is also reportedly on the cards. The decision to build the new metro line was taken by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) from Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka's Sector 21, which will connect the proposed Gurugram metro with Delhi Metro's Blue Line and the Airport Express line. However, the earlier plan was to develop the route from Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka Sector 24.

This metro link will be developed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Haryana government has initiated the talks with it in this regard, sources said, adding that Delhi Metro has already begun the feasibility study for the routes and the stations. As per a TOI report, a senior GMDA official said last year, "Once the feasibility study is completed, we will work on the route as well the stops on the line and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the government for final approvals."

With the proposal of the extension of the metro corridor, Gurugram city will have a wide network of metro lines connected through several interchange stations.