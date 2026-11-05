New MHA rule: Identity documents mandatory for travel between India, Nepal and Bhutan

Indian citizens who use the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan borders to travel to, or return from, any country other than Nepal or Bhutan will not get the exemption.

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Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that the people travelling between India, Bhutan and Nepal will need to show identity cards. File image/PTI

Citizens of India, Nepal and Bhutan travelling between the three countries will now have to show specified identity documents to immigration officers, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025.

As per the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, Indian citizens entering India from or departing for Nepal or Bhutan by land or air will have to produce any one of the documents specified in the Visa Manual to establish their identity and provide information sought by immigration officers.

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The exemption will not apply to Indian citizens travelling to or returning from countries other than Nepal or Bhutan through the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan borders. In such cases, they will be required to possess a valid passport and enter or exit India only through designated immigration posts.

Similarly, citizens of Nepal and Bhutan entering or exiting India by land or air will have to produce any one of the identity documents specified in the Visa Manual and provide the information required by immigration officers.

However, the exemption will not apply to Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling to or from a country other than Nepal or Bhutan. They must possess a valid passport in such cases.

The order further states that Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens who have embarked at or transited through China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan must possess both a valid passport and a valid visa. The amendment also specifies exemptions from passport, travel document and visa requirements for certain categories of people.

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These include Indian naval, military and air force personnel entering or exiting the country on duty, along with their family members travelling with them on government transport; registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took shelter in India up to January 9, 2015; and foreign crew members of military vessels visiting India for repairs after being granted Military Ship Repair Permits. The order also provides exemptions for certain Tibetan nationals who entered India through designated procedures and registered with the authorities.

Additionally, members of minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024, will be covered under the specified exemption provisions.

This exemption applies to those who entered India either without valid travel documents or with valid documents whose validity has subsequently expired. However, they will be required to obtain an appropriate category of visa after entering India for their continued stay. The amendment has been issued by the MHA under the powers conferred by Section 33 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

With inputs from ANI