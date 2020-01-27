New Delhi: Four days after postponing the cabinet expansion, the Jharkhand government will on Tuesday make the expansion. After the expansion of the cabinet, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi at 3:45 PM.

The scheduled expansion on January 24 was cancelled after Chief Minister Hemant Soren requested Governor Draupadi Murmu to postpone it due to Chaibasa incident.

Oath taking ceremony for Jharkhand cabinet expansion to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi at 3:45 pm tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

The move from the Chief Minister came as a mark of solidarity with the victims of Chaibasa incident who were allegedly killed in Burugulikera village for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement.

On January 23 night, the chief minister met Governor at Raj Bhawan and said, “I met her (the Governor) in the morning and requested for cabinet expansion and got tomorrow’s time for the swearing-in ceremony. But as you know heinous and gruesome incidents have happened in Chaibasa, it would be very inhuman and against the will to take oath in this mourning situation. So, we have requested to postpone the date.”

In the latest development to the incident, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the state government to probe the killing of seven people in Burugulikera village.

The state government has asked the SIT to submit their first report within five days on the findings of the investigation.