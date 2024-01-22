New Mosque Construction In Ayodhya To Begin In May, Muslim Group Confirms After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The mosque will be named "Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah" in honor of Prophet Muhammad.

New Delhi: As India witnessed the historic inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) announced its plans to commence the construction of a grand mosque in Ayodhya. According to a senior official, the construction is scheduled to begin in May this year and is expected to be completed within three to four years. This announcement coincided with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report in Reuters, Haji Arfat Shaikh, the head of the development committee of IICF, shared details about the mosque project. He mentioned that a crowd-funding website might be established to raise funds for the construction of the planned mosque. The mosque will be named “Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah” in honor of Prophet Muhammad.

Shaikh emphasized that the objective of the project is to foster unity and harmony among people, transcending any differences or disagreements regarding the Supreme Court judgement. He stated, “Our effort has been to end and convert enmity and hatred among people into love for each other.”

The Supreme Court of India said in 2019 that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was unlawful. However, it ruled that there was a non-Islamic structure beneath the Babri Mosque. It ruled that a temple would be built on the disputed land and a parcel of land would be provided to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.