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New Noida big update: Land acquisition begins in 37 villages for Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region project – All you need to know

New Noida big update: Land acquisition begins in 37 villages for Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region project – All you need to know

In the first phase, land from 24 villages in Bulandshahr and 13 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be acquired through a consent-based process.

New Noida big update: Land acquisition begins in 37 villages for Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region project – All you need to know | Image: X

New Noida Big Update: In a major development in the New Noida project, the Noida authority has initiated the process of land acquisition. The process will cover 37 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr for the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR). In the first phase, through consent-based acquisition, the Noida authority will acquire land from 24 villages located in Bulandshahr and 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

New Noida: List Of Villages Where Land Acquisition Will Take Place

According to Kranti Shekhar Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority, “The land from 24 villages in Bulandshahr and 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar – will be acquired in the first phase through consent-based acquisition.”

Villages In Gautam Buddh Nagar

s.no Village Name 1 Anandpur 2 Bel Akbarpur 3 Kot 4 Milak Khandera 5 Phoolpur 6 Sainthali

Villages In Bulandshahr

S.No Village Name 1 Birondi Fauladpur 2 Birondi Tajpur 3 Kokhabad 4 Kaithara 5 Kishanpur 6 Muradabad 7 Nawada

New Noida: Authority Seeks Deployment Of Three Tehsildars To Speed Up Process

The Noida Authority has requested the government to deploy as many as three tehsildars in the marked area to speed up the land acquisition process. Providing details, Singh said that the Authority will set up a temporary office in New Noida to initiate the process.

The land acquisition process is expected to start in June this year. According to the 2011 Census of India, the DNGIR has a population of 151,778.

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New Noida: Authority To Acquire Land, Develop Infrastructure And Allot Industrial Plots

Under the development plan, marked land will be acquired and landowners will be compensated. After completing the land acquisition process, the Authority will develop infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, sewage networks, power supply and water pipelines.

Then, industrial plots will be marked and allotted to manufacturers and logistics firms.

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