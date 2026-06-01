New Noida to get direct connectivity to airport; villages and sectors to be linked through 72-km expressway

The expressway will pass through Bulandshahr, with a major portion running through the proposed New Noida region and its villages.

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New Delhi: Rapidly developing New Noida (DNGIR) is set to receive direct connectivity to the Noida International Airport. A plan has been prepared for a nearly 72-kilometre-long link expressway that will connect the Ganga Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. The expressway will pass through Bulandshahr, with a major portion running through the proposed New Noida region and its villages. This will provide improved transportation facilities to millions of residents and make access to the airport much easier.

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Interchange Is Planned

Satish Pal, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Noida Authority, said that a rotary/interchange is planned on the proposed link expressway to connect New Noida directly to the route. The proposal will soon be presented before the Authority’s board meeting. Once the rotary is developed, most villages and proposed sectors of New Noida will have direct access to the link expressway, significantly reducing travel time to Noida International Airport.

Site Office For New Noida Will Also Be Established

Kranti Shekhar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Authority, stated that where roads already exist around the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, land acquisition from farmers will be carried out through mutual agreement. A site office for New Noida will also be established in this area. He added that roads currently 18 meters wide will be expanded to 24 meters in accordance with the master plan, requiring additional land from nearby villages.

New Noida Project Will Be Completed In Four Phases

According to the Authority, establishing better connectivity between New Noida and the existing Noida is among its top priorities. New link roads may be developed in the future to directly connect New Noida’s internal road network with Noida. The New Noida project will be developed over a total area of 209.11 square kilometers and will be completed in four phases.

Phase 1 (2023–2027): Development of 3,165 hectares.

Phase 2 (2027–2032): Development of 3,798 hectares.

Phase 3 (2032–2037): Development of 5,908 hectares.

Phase 4 (2037–2041): Development of 8,230 hectares.

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Compensation Rates For Land Acquisition Finalised

Compensation rates for land acquisition have also been finalised. Farmers will receive compensation at the rate of Rs 4,300 per square meter. Those opting for a 7% developed plot instead of part of the compensation will receive Rs 3,800 per square meter.

The Authority believes that this ambitious project will provide a major boost to industrial, residential, and economic development across western Uttar Pradesh.

(With IANS inputs)