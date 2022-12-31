New Omicron Super Variant XBB.1.5 Detected In India; Why Are Experts Worried? All You Need To Know

As per the data from US Centre of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that over 40% of cases in United States are caused due this variant.

The current spike in COVID cases in China is believed to be caused by by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron. (Photo: AP)

Delhi: Amid COVID spurt in countries, fear of new mutations and variants is a constant. While the BF.7, subvariant of omicron is said to drive the surge in China and has been detected in India too, another variant is here. Today India also logged the first case of super variant XBB.1.5 in Gujarat. As per the data from US Centre of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that over 40% of cases in United States are caused due this variant.

“Ironically, probably the worst variant that the world is facing right now is actually XBB,” Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told Reuters.

All About XBB.1.5 Variant

XBB.1.5 is a new recombinant strain and is both more immune-evasive and better at infecting than BQ.1 and XBB, the virologist said adding that it is not ‘typical Omircon’, but a special recombination mixture variant that is further mutated.

XBB was first identified in India in August. It quickly become dominant there, as well as in Singapore. It has since evolved into a family of subvariants including XBB.1 and XBB.1.5.

Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, said XBB.1.5 is different from its family members because it has an additional mutation that makes it bind better to cells, reported India Today.

“The virus needs to bind tightly to cells to be more efficient at getting in and that could help the virus be a little bit more efficient at infecting people,” Pekosz said.

Scientists at Columbia University have warned that the rise of subvariants such as XBB could “further compromise the efficacy of current Covid vaccines and result in a surge of breakthrough infections as well as re-infections.”

The scientists described the resistance of the XBB subvariants to antibodies from vaccination and infection as “alarming.” The XBB subvariants were even more effective at dodging protection from the omicron boosters than the BQ subvariants.