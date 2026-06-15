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No more free space? New parking rules at Delhi railway stations in force, railway employees now required to…

Employees working at the capital's railway stations will now have to pay parking fees for their two-wheelers and four-wheelers, starting with Hazrat Nizamuddin Station

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Published: June 15, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
No more free space? New parking rules at Delhi railway stations in force, railway employees now required to...
No more free space? New parking rules at Delhi railway stations in force, railway employees now required to...(AI image)

Railway station workers in the capital, Delhi, previously had free parking for their two-wheelers and four-wheelers. This facility is now being discontinued, beginning with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. This move by the railway administration has angered railway workers.

The parking contractor at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is now demanding payment from employees for parking their vehicles. This has led to frequent disputes between employees and the parking operator. Employees say they were previously not charged parking fees.

Read more: Delhi: Free Parking in Residential May End Soon as L-G Notifies New Policy

The operator has been demanding money for the past few days. They complained to the authorities, but no solution was found. Officials say the decision was made at the divisional level.

50% discount on parking fees

Employees are being given a 50 percent discount on parking fees. Any changes to this rule are only possible at the divisional level. Commercial department officials say this rule will be implemented at other railway stations in the coming days. Meanwhile, employees have threatened to protest.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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