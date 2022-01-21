New Delhi: The estimated project cost of the new Parliament building is likely to increase by around Rs 282 crore due to higher expenditure on steel, electronics and other works, sources said on Thursday. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is expected to get the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s approval for the enhancement, the sources said. They said that after the enhancement, the new Parliament building that is the highlight of the government’s Central Vista project, is expected to cost more than Rs 1,250 crore.Also Read - Parliament's Budget Session To Begin On January 31, Union Budget To Be Tabled On February 1 | All You Need To Know

Earlier this month, CPWD, the nodal agency for the construction of new parliament building, had sought in-principal approval of the LS Secretariat for the cost enhancement, the sources said.

The new Parliament building project was awarded to the Tata Projects in 2020 for Rs 971 crore. The government had set October 2022 deadline for the building and aimed to hold the winter session this year in the new building.

The sources said the CPWD have given the reasons behind the expected rise in the cost which include higher cost of steel as building is now constructed as per the norms of seismic zone 5.

The cost on electronics is also expected rise as provisions are being made also for a modern audio-visual system, including tablets on the tables of MPs in both Houses of Parliament, the CPWD has said, according to the sources.

Similarly, high-end technology devices are being considered for using in meeting rooms and chambers of ministers, the sources said.

Another reason is the fact that the project developer has to comply with several directives of the Supreme Court such as all the earth excavated from the project site needed to be transported to the proposed Eco Park in Badarpur and not sold.

“The Lok Sabha Secretariat received request from CPWD seeking in-principal approval proposal for enhancement in cost of construction of new parliament building earlier this month and it is likely to get approval,” a source said.

(With PTI inputs)