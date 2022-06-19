New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament will be held at the new Parliament complex in Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. Birla said the new Parliament building will have advanced technological and security features.Also Read - Proud Moment: India-Born Canadian MP Delivers Speech In Kannada in Parliament, Receives Standing Ovation | Watch

“Our endeavour is to start the winter session in the new building of Parliament and the new building will clearly show the picture of a self-reliant India. From a technical and security point of view, this new building is far ahead of the old Parliament building. But the old building of Parliament will also remain a part of it,” Om Birla was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, Birla said the new Parliament will have various technological features, including MPs having access to online information at their desks. Birla said debates and discussions, including those held during the British rule, up to 1858 have been digitised.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore told IANS that efforts were underway to conduct the winter session of Parliament in the new building this year. “Construction of the new Parliament building is underway as part of the Central Vista Project, and we are confident of completing the work by October. We are putting in all efforts into complete the project by October so that the Winter Session can be held at the new Parliament building,” Kishore said.

Construction of the new Parliament building has achieved 44 per cent physical progress so far. The minister admitted that the work was slowed down due to the COVID pandemic, but now it has picked up pace and should be completed by October as per the schedule. “In COVID period, the work was slowed down. Now the construction work is going at a good pace and the new Parliament building will be ready by October,” Kishore said.