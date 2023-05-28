By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
India Gets New Parliament Building Today, PM Modi Inaugurates Architectural Marvel | Watch LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building today.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building today. During the ceremony, he will also install the historical and sacred ‘Sengol,’ which symbolizes the transfer of power from the British government to India, inside the Parliament House.
New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: Watch
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.