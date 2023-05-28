ZEE Sites

India Gets New Parliament Building Today, PM Modi Inaugurates Architectural Marvel | Watch LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building today.

Updated: May 28, 2023 9:31 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

During the ceremony, PM Modi will also install the historical and sacred 'Sengol,' which symbolizes the transfer of power from the British government to India, inside the Parliament House.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building today. During the ceremony, he will also install the historical and sacred ‘Sengol,’ which symbolizes the transfer of power from the British government to India, inside the Parliament House.

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: Watch

Live Updates

  • 9:12 AM IST

    PM Modi dedicates new Parliament building to nation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling the plaque marking the inauguration. Ahead of the inauguration, the PM also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes.



  • 8:47 AM IST

    New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi honours workers who built new Parliament building | Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the workers who worked in the building and the development of the new Parliament building. Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    PM Modi to unveil new Parliament building shortly

  • 8:26 AM IST

    PM Modi unveils plaque to mark inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building

  • 8:11 AM IST

    New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi, cabinet ministers attend prayer ceremony at newly-constructed Parliament Building

  • 8:10 AM IST

    New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi installs ‘Sengol’ at New Parliament Building amid mega ceremony

  • 8:09 AM IST

    New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: 5 Key Facts About The Architectural Marvel

    • The red and white sandstone used in the building was sourced from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, known for its use in iconic structures like the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi.
    • Teakwood, known for its durability and elegance, was procured from Nagpur in Maharashtra for various elements in the building.
    • The Kesharia green stone, red granite from Lakha near Ajmer, and white marble from Ambaji in Rajasthan were carefully selected for their aesthetic appeal and brought to the site.
    • The furniture inside the building was meticulously crafted in Mumbai to ensure quality and style.
    • The steel structures for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers were sourced from the union territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture was crafted in Mumbai.
  • 8:07 AM IST

    New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi installs ‘Sengol’

  • 8:06 AM IST

    New Parliament Building LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the new Parliament building for its inauguration ceremony. The ceremony has begun with a traditional ‘pooja’ with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the pooja. After the puja, Prime Minister received the ‘Sengol’ and install it in the new Parliament. The inauguration will take place in two phases.

