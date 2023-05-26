Home

Lotus, Peacock, Banyan Tree: New Theme-Based Interiors Of New Parliament Building | See Photos

New Parliament Building Pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Check first look here.(Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: PM Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday and the event will begin with a havan in the morning, where the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order. Notably, the triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres and has three main gates — Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. The building will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs, and visitors. Check inside visuals of the new parliament here.

It is bigger, and it is definitely better. The new Parliament structure is beautiful to look at. Not only does the concept stand out, but also the aesthetic appeal. Check inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The interior has three national symbols – the lotus, the peacock, and the banyan tree – as its themes.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per a PTI report, the havan will be held in the Parliament premises outside the new building around 7:00 AM where the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

At least 21 opposition parties have announced a boycott of the inauguration function, while 25 parties – 18 NDA constituents and seven non-NDA parties will be present at Sunday’s event.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present-day requirements.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

The new parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd., features a grand constitution hall to highlight India’s history of democracy, an MPs’ lounge, a library, numerous committee rooms, dining areas and plenty of parking space.

The main function of the inauguration of the new Parliament building is likely to begin on Sunday noon in the presence of the Prime Minister, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

