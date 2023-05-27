By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New Parliament Building: Salient Features Explained With Easy Pointers
Special facilities will be provided for the media, including 530 seats dedicated to media personnel.
New Delhi: Just a few hours to go when on Sunday, May 28 the new parliament building would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is located about 750 meters from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Its foundation stone was laid on 10 December 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony that included an inter-faith prayer service.
You may like to read
Bimal Patel is the architect in charge of the redesign of Central Vista which houses the new Parliament House which is hexagonal in shape.
SALIENT FEATURES OF THE NEW PARLIAMENT HOUSE
- The building is designed to have a lifespan of more than 150 years
- It is designed to be earthquake resistant
- It will incorporate architectural styles from different parts of India
- The proposed chambers for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have large seating capacities to accommodate more members than are currently present
- The new complex will have 888 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
- The new parliament building will not have a central hall
- The building will have 4 floors with offices of ministers and committee rooms
- The building is 10% smaller in size than the existing old circular building
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of the national emblem on top of the new Parliament building on 11 July 2022
- Lok Sabha Secretariat is preparing new identity cards for MPs to access the new Parliament building
- The MPs are being trained on the audio-visual devices to be used in the new building
- The construction of the new Parliament Building was announced to be fully completed on 20 May
- Triangular design for optimum space utilization
- Constitutional Hall is a new addition
- Modern facilities like a multimedia display in front
- Eco-friendly construction has utilised green construction materials that will reduce electricity consumption by 30%.
- Rainwater harvesting and solar power generation systems are also incorporated
- Special facilities will be provided for the media, including 530 seats dedicated to media personnel
- Galleries will be available for the general public to witness parliamentary proceedings, ensuring a clear view of the house from every seat
- Public-friendly design to make the new Parliament House more accessible to the public.
- Two special entrance points will be designated for children, senior citizens, and differently-abled
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.