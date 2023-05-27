Home

New Parliament Building: Salient Features Explained With Easy Pointers

Special facilities will be provided for the media, including 530 seats dedicated to media personnel.

The building is designed to be earthquake resistant. (Image: centralvista.gov.in)

New Delhi: Just a few hours to go when on Sunday, May 28 the new parliament building would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is located about 750 meters from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Its foundation stone was laid on 10 December 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony that included an inter-faith prayer service.

Bimal Patel is the architect in charge of the redesign of Central Vista which houses the new Parliament House which is hexagonal in shape.

SALIENT FEATURES OF THE NEW PARLIAMENT HOUSE

The building is designed to have a lifespan of more than 150 years

It is designed to be earthquake resistant

It will incorporate architectural styles from different parts of India

The proposed chambers for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have large seating capacities to accommodate more members than are currently present

The new complex will have 888 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

The new parliament building will not have a central hall

The building will have 4 floors with offices of ministers and committee rooms

The building is 10% smaller in size than the existing old circular building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of the national emblem on top of the new Parliament building on 11 July 2022

Lok Sabha Secretariat is preparing new identity cards for MPs to access the new Parliament building

The MPs are being trained on the audio-visual devices to be used in the new building

The construction of the new Parliament Building was announced to be fully completed on 20 May

Triangular design for optimum space utilization

Constitutional Hall is a new addition

Modern facilities like a multimedia display in front

Eco-friendly construction has utilised green construction materials that will reduce electricity consumption by 30%.

Rainwater harvesting and solar power generation systems are also incorporated

Galleries will be available for the general public to witness parliamentary proceedings, ensuring a clear view of the house from every seat

Public-friendly design to make the new Parliament House more accessible to the public.

Two special entrance points will be designated for children, senior citizens, and differently-abled

