New Parliament Building to be Inaugurated on May 28: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes, Timings

Delhi Police in an advisory said special traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth conduct of the functions as the ceremonies planned for the inauguration are expected to be attended by many VVIPs, VIPs, and other dignitaries.

Delhi Traffic Advisory For New Parliament Building Opening Day. (File Photo: ANI)

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi on May 28, Delhi Police on Friday issued traffic advisory and urged all to make necessary adjustments ahead of travel through the New Delhi District between 5:30 AM and 3:00 PM on Sunday.

Controlled Areas:

Delhi Police said the New Delhi District will be designated as a controlled area and only public transport vehicles, individuals preparing for Civil Service exams, residents with valid identification, labeled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will have permission to travel within the district.

Regulated Areas:

As per the Delhi Police, the regulated area include Mother Teresa Crescent Road, R/A Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, R/A Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, R/A Windsor Place, Janpath, R/A MLNP, Akbar Road, R/A Gol Methi, Akbar Road, R/A GKP, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, and Mother Teresa Crescent Road.

The regular commuters need to plan their journeys in advance and make necessary arrangements to avoid the New Delhi District between 5:30 AM and 3:00 pm to ensure their own convenience and smoother traffic flow in the area, the statement said.

Commuters also need to maintain patience, adhere to traffic rules, practice road discipline follow the instructions given by traffic personnel stationed at intersections.

Delhi police asked the general public to remain updated through the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, official website, and helpline.

New Parliament Building Inauguration Details

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday and the occasion will commence with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer.

