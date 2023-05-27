Home

New Parliament Building to Open Tomorrow: Here’s 10 Lesser Known Facts About The Architectural Wonder

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Parliament building tomorrow, May 28. During the ceremony, he will also install the historical and sacred 'Sengol,' which

10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Marvelous Structure | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Parliament building tomorrow, May 28. During the ceremony, he will also install the historical and sacred ‘Sengol,’ which symbolizes the transfer of power from the British government to India, inside the Parliament house.

The construction of the new Parliament building involved the use of various materials sourced from different regions across the country. The building beautifully reflects the vibrant colors and diversity of India.

The foundation stone of the Parliament building was laid by PM Modi in December 2020, and within three years, this marvelous structure has been completed as part of the Central Vista Project.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the new Parliament building that you should know

The mega structure is four storeys tall and sprawled across the 64,500 square metres.

It is just one part of the Modi-led government’s ambitious Central Vista project, which the Prime Minister will inaugurate tomorrow, 28 May.

The responsibility for designing the mega structure was given to Ahmedabad-based firm – HCP Design Planning Private Limited – after several rounds of bidding.

The new Parliament was constructed by the Tata Group at a cost of Rs. 971 crore.

According to the government’s website on the Central Vista project, at total of 26,045 metric tons of steel, 63,807 metric tons of cement and 9,689 metric tons of fly ash were utilized to build the building.

Increased Seating

The new Parliament building has an increased seating capacity of 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha, compared to the previous 552 seats, and a seating capacity of up to 384 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, compared to the previous 245 seats.

The new Lok Sabha is approximately three times larger than the old Lok Sabha, drawing inspiration from India’s national bird, the peacock!Similarly, the design of the new Rajya Sabha is inspired by the lotus, India’s national flower.

In addition to the increased seating capacity in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the new Parliament building also accommodates a higher seating capacity for joint sessions of Parliament. It can now accommodate up to 1,272 members, with provisions for an additional 1,140 seats.

