From Nagpuri Teakwood to Rajasthani Marbles: New Parliament Building Reflects Vibrant Colors of India

New Delhi: The new Parliament will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. During the ceremony, he will also install the historical and sacred 'Sengol' – the symbol of the transfer of power from the British government to India – in the Parliament house.

New Parliament is made with all colours of India | Twitter Photo: PM Modi

The inauguration ceremony is set to be an elaborate affair, with the presence of numerous political and religious leaders adding grandeur to the event.

The parliament building, which is now adorned for the ceremonial inauguration, beautifully reflects the vibrant colors and diversity of the country. It has been constructed using various materials sourced from different regions across the country, embodying the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India).

Check what comes from where in the making of the marvellous structure

The red and white sandstone used in the building was sourced from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, known for its use in iconic structures like the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi.

Teakwood, known for its durability and elegance, was procured from Nagpur in Maharashtra for various elements in the building.

The Kesharia green stone, red granite from Lakha near Ajmer, and white marble from Ambaji in Rajasthan were carefully selected for their aesthetic appeal and brought to the site.

The furniture inside the building was meticulously crafted in Mumbai to ensure quality and style.

The steel structures for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers were sourced from the union territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture was crafted in Mumbai.

The intricate stone lattice work, known as “jaali,” adorning the building was sourced from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The materials for the Ashoka Emblem, including stone components, were sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Ashok Chakra, prominently displayed on the walls of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and the exteriors of the parliament building, was procured from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Sculptors from Abu Road and Udaipur skillfully carried out the stone carving work, using stone aggregates sourced from Kotputali, Rajasthan.

The construction activities involved the use of manufactured sand or M-sand, sourced from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, to create a high-quality concrete mix.

Fly ash bricks, known for their environmental benefits, were sourced from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Brass works and pre-cast trenches were sourced from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to complement the building’s architectural features.

