New power connection? Higher charges kick in from November 1 | Check details

New electricity connections in Uttarakhand will become costlier from November 1. While the revised rules raise charges, they also simplify the application process and make it considerably more transparent.

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The implementation of the new rules will alleviate the hassle of arbitrary actions by UPCL engineers. Representational image

There’s a catch and a benefit for anyone applying for a new electricity connection in Uttarakhand. The catch: charges go up from November 1st. The benefit: the UERC has overhauled the process to make it far smoother and more transparent.

The implementation of the new rules will alleviate the hassle of arbitrary actions by UPCL engineers and unnecessary hassles. The order was issued by a bench comprising Commission Chairman ML Prasad, Law Member Anurag Sharma, and Technical Member Prabhat Kishore Dimri.

What will be the new changes?

Under the Commission’s new order, service line charges have been revised upward. BPL consumers seeking connections of up to 4 kW will pay Rs 150, up from Rs 100, and general consumers will pay Rs 1,400, up from Rs 1,000. For higher loads, the charge is fixed at Rs 3,000 for 4 to 10 kW and Rs 5,000 for 10 to 25 kW, along with a Rs 600 security charge. Additional security charges will apply by category.

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Security on prepaid meters

The new rules offer the most significant relief to smart and prepaid meter consumers. Those with prepaid connections will be exempt from security charges and additional security deposits, and will pay only the prescribed prepaid meter fee.

Rates for are fixed

No fee will be charged to BPL consumers for laying lines up to 300 meters, with a rate of ₹400 per 10 meters applying beyond that distance. For general consumers with connections up to 4 kW, the charge is Rs 900 for up to 300 meters, and Rs 2,700 for underground lines.

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The requirement for personal site inspections and separate estimates for obtaining a connection has been scrapped. Rates have also been fixed for installing a transformer within a consumer’s own premises, at Rs 2 lakh for a 25 kVA unit and Rs 2.75 lakh for a 63 kVA unit.