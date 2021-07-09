New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that they have voluntarily put on hold the updates to its controversial new privacy policy. Representing WhatsApp, senior Advocate Harish Salve told Delhi HC that the messaging platform has responded to MEITY’s notice seeking a response. “WhatsApp will not limit functionality for some time and continue to show users the updated until Data Protection Bill comes into force.”, he added.Also Read - New IT Rules: Big Win For News Channels as Kerala High Court Orders no 'Coercive Action' For Not Following New IT Laws

Notably, the court was hearing a plea filed by the instant messaging platform and its owners, Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India's June 4 notice seeking certain information on the social media platform's new privacy policy. WhatsApp and Facebook had urged the Delhi high court to stay notice issued by the CCI on June 4 against messaging applications.

Earlier, the single bench of Delhi High Court 22 had dismissed Facebook and WhatsApp pleas challenging a CCI order for an investigation into the messaging app’s new privacy policy. The High Court had observed that policy had already been challenged in the Supreme Court.