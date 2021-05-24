New Delhi: Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta on Monday said that a new protocol is coming out which will tell doctors how to treat Mucormycosis because it wasn’t common before. Dr. Trehan also said that urgent measures are required as Mucormycosis is a deadly disease if not treated properly. Also Read - Fungal Infection Not Communicable: AIIMS Director Busts Myth Amid Rise of Black, White Fungus