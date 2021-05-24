New Delhi: Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta on Monday said that a new protocol is coming out which will tell doctors how to treat Mucormycosis because it wasn’t common before. Dr. Trehan also said that urgent measures are required as Mucormycosis is a deadly disease if not treated properly. Also Read - Fungal Infection Not Communicable: AIIMS Director Busts Myth Amid Rise of Black, White Fungus Also Read - India Witnesses Steady Decline In Fresh COVID-19 Cases For Last 17 Days Also Read - Continuous Dip! Delhi Logs 1550 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4375 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours