Thiruvananthapuram: A new rare genus of malaria called ‘plasmodium oval’ has been detected in Kerala, said State Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday. Also Read - Surge in HIV, TB, Malaria Deaths Due to COVID-19

The disease was detected in a soldier who travelled from Sudan. He is being treated at the district hospital in Kannur. Also Read - Scientists Find New Way to Better Diagnose Malaria Infection in India

“Plasmodium oval, a new genus of malaria, has been detected in the state. It was found in a soldier who is being treated at the district hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan,” Shailaja wrote on Twitter. Also Read - India Lifts Export Ban on Anti-malarial Drug Hydroxychloroquine

The spread of the disease can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures, she added.

India reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Thrissur district of Kerala when a student, who was studying in Wuhan University, China and had returned to India.

In 2018, a Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported from Kozhikode district.

(With ANI inputs)