New Delhi: The New Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover opens on Tuesday, getting South Delhi closer to Gurugram and Indira Gandhi International Airport. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the flyover that was lagging behind its schedule causing traffic jams on the stretch. The 2.7km flyover aimed to ease traffic had missed three deadlines.

“On Tuesday, the chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram flyover which has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD),” said a senior Delhi government official.

Commuters from mainly South Delhi and Noida can avoid busy outer ring road and take new RTR flyover to reach Gurugram, IGI without much hassle. The new RTR flyover planned as the old one was not enough for massive passage of traffic. Over two lakh vehicles cross every day on the stretch, making it one of the busiest roads in the Delhi NCR region.

The new RTR will reduce the traffic on Hauz Khas to Delhi IGI road by at least 20 per cent, making it easy to commute to Gurugram too.

The safety audit and other necessary clearances were done by the PWD last week, paving way for the opening of the much-awaited elevated corridor construction of which was started in 2014. The newly-constructed flyover starts at Munirka Metro Station and ends near Army Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan. The flyover has been completed with a cost of Rs 310 cr.