New Delhi: The Centre has finalised new rules for digital content, social media companies and OTT platforms. Some of the new changes include strict oversight mechanism involving several ministries. Further, these platforms will be banned from telecasting content that affects "the sovereignty and integrity of India" and that which threatens national security. The government is addressing the media. Keep a tab of India.com for all the latest updates

CHECK LATEST UPDATES HERE:

"Empowering ordinary users of social media," says govt as it announces new rules for Netflix, other OTT platforms. TOP POINTS SO FAR:

1) Age and genre-based regulation

2) A 3-tier mechanism to regulate social media

3) Nodal contact person for law agency

4) Expose mischievous content creator

5) A quick user verification mechanism

14:20 PM: “We have decided to have a 3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information,”Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“There should be a grievance redressal system in OTT platforms and digital portals. OTT platforms will have to have a self-regulating body, headed by retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or very eminent person in this category,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

14:25 PM: Govt confirms a new oversight mechanism involving several ministries for social media.

14:24 PM: We shall notify users number for a significant social media intermediary very soon. They will have to have a grievance redressal mechanism, you will also have to name a grievance officer who shall register the grievance within 24 hours & disposal in 15 days: Union Min RS Prasad

14:24 PM: Concerns raised over the yrs about rampant abuse of social media…Ministry had widespread consultations & we prepared a draft in Dec 2018 – there’ll be 2 categories, Intermediary which can be social media intermediary & significant social media intermediary: Union Min RS Prasad

14:23 PM: This should be only in relation to sovereignty & integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc: Union Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:22 PM: Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:21 PM: There was a demand to regulate social media from people, Prakash Javadekar addresses media

14:20 PM: Social media companies must identify the source of malicious posts, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:17 PM: Govt to respond 24/7 to complaints from govt agencies

14:15 PM: Grievance redressal mechanism to be introduced, announces government.

14:12 PM: Govt warns over fake news on social media

14:07 PM: Action will be taken to stop social-media abuse, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:05 PM: A 3-tier system to regulate online content has been proposed in the draft rules.

14:04 PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses the media.

