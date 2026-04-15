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New rules of Transport Department in Uttar Pradesh may increase problems of THESE vehicle, fine now may amount to...| Details

New rules of Transport Department in Uttar Pradesh may increase problems of THESE vehicle, fine now may amount to…| Details

This new rule, implemented by the Transport Department on April 15, could increase the difficulties of millions of drivers who have not yet installed HSRP on their vehicles.

New rules of Transport Department in Uttar Pradesh may increase problems of THESE vehicle, fine now may amount to...| Details

Under the Transport Department’s new rules, pollution certificates will not be issued without HSRP from April 15th. In this sequence, the police conducted intensive vehicle checks at Gandhi Chowk in Nautanwa.

Now, no vehicle will be issued a pollution certificate (PUC) without a high security number plate (HSRP).

This new rule, implemented by the Transport Department on April 15, could increase the difficulties of millions of drivers who have not yet installed HSRP on their vehicles. In this connection, the police conducted an intensive vehicle checking campaign at Gandhi Chowk in Nautanwa on Wednesday. During the campaign, strict action was taken against those violating traffic rules.

Challans were issued against drivers for riding without helmets, carrying three passengers on a bike, not carrying required documents, and other violations. A total of 70 drivers were challaned during the checking.

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Police immediately alerted drivers to traffic rules, instructing them to wear helmets and carry only the prescribed number of passengers. Meanwhile, a suspicious motorcycle was stopped and inspected. The vehicle lacked a valid license plate, and the driver failed to produce satisfactory documentation. Police took immediate action and seized the motorcycle.

The government has launched stricter rules and several new ones for curbing the overloading of vehicles on the national highways. This began on April 15, and the vehicles carrying the excessive load will face heavy penalties. The charges may range from two to four times the standard charges for the same. This action is aimed at improving road safety and reducing the damage caused by overloaded vehicles.

What’s the new rule?

The new rule suggests that any truck, bus, or commercial vehicles which are found carrying a load exceeding the allowed limits will be getting penalised. The penalty will be calculated on the basis of how much weight the vehicle carries.

Relief from the imposition of a penalty

There’s a small relief for the transporters as per the new rules. It’s because no penalty will be imposed on the vehicles if they exceed the weight limit by up to 10 per cent. The margin has been permitted with the consideration of minor variations in the load.

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