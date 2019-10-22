New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that new rules to regulate the social media, to prevent hate speech, fake news, defamatory posts and anti-national activities will be finalised by January 15, 2020.

The top court also transferred all cases pending before different High Courts relating to interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles, to itself.

Presenting its case, the Centre told the apex court that government isn’t for invading the privacy of citizens but privacy has to be balanced with national interest and sovereignty.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre told the court, “No intermediary can say that in guise of privacy, terrorist activities can be protected.”

In an affidavit filed with the apex court on Monday, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) argued that though “technology has led to economic growth and societal development, on the other hand, there has been an exponential rise in hate speech, fake news, public order, anti-national activities, defamatory postings, and other unlawful activities using internet/social media platforms”.