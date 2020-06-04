Coronavirus in India Latest News: India has reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 2,16,919. So far, this is the highest single-day spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Lockdown Impact: Atlas Cycles Announces Temporary Shutdown After Facing Losses, Over 700 Employees Jobless

Here are the latest developments Also Read - Unlock 1, Day 4 LIVE: 9,304 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises in Lutyens' Delhi

1. India now ranks 7th globally — only after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. Also Read - Athletes Allowed to Self-Nominate as Ministry Extends Deadline For National Sports Awards

2. Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

3. Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand have registered five COVID-19 deaths each, Assam has recorded four deaths while Chhattisgarh has reported two deaths so far. Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

4. Several central government ministries have been hit by COVID-19 cases as central government offices have started functioning last month. Lastest, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

5. A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

6. With no new demand for more Shramik Specials from the Delhi government, the operation of the trains from the capital city seems to have ended, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the trains will be run again if there is any fresh request.

7. Haryana on Wednesday suffered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 302 testing positive for it in the state and 229 in the state’s three worst-hit districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat.

8. The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 9,484 on Wednesday as 422 more people were found to have contracted the infection, the authorities said.

9. First case in Himachal’s Kinnaur: A couple in Himachal’s remote Kinnaur has contracted coronavirus, the first cases in the district, as the state reported 15 fresh infections, pushing the COVID tally to 361 on Wednesday.

10. Second case in Sikkim: A man who returned from Delhi recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the number of cases in the state to two, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)