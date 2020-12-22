New Delhi: At least five people returning on a flight from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of coronavirus has been found, on Tuesday tested positive for the viral infection. Samples of the infected passengers have been sent for research to the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) to find out if they have any traits of the new strain. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Reports 19,556 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Daily Cases in Months

According to reports. the flight with 266 passengers on board arrived at the Delhi airport from London on Monday night.

The development comes a day after the government decided to suspend all flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown.