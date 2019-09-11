New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rejected the latest revision to the traffic violation rules and said that she will not implement the new law under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 as it is a “burden” on people.

“I can’t implement this Motor Vehicle Act right now because our govt officials are of the opinion that if we implement it will overburden people,” the Trinamool Congress leader said.

Calling the new laws “too harsh” CM Banerjee said that increasing fines will not avert the issue of road accidents as the problem needs to be looked at from a “humanitarian point of view”.

Talking about the “Safe Drive Save Live” campaign, which is a flagship programme of the West Bengal government aimed at road safety, Banerjee said that accidents have already come down in her state because of campaigns like these.

However, West Bengal is not the first state to reject the revisions. the Congress-led states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also approached the new provisions carefully.

The Maharashtra government has also requested the central government to reconsider the decision on the amendment. “The fines prescribed in the new Motor Vehicles Act have increased exorbitantly,” wrote Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Moreover, on Tuesday the Gujarat government announced that the motor penalty rate would be reduced by 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Centre has contended that imposing stricter norms and hefty fines will force motorists to drive with caution promising safer roads.

Transport Minister Gadkari, who received immense flak on the new law said, “To those states who are refusing to enforce the fines, isn’t life more important than money? That is the spirit behind this law. It is not the intention of the government to increase fines to get revenue for the government.”

Gadkari also criticised the BJP-led Gujarat government for its decision on slashing the fines saying that by doing so the ruling BJP proved that it was embarrassed at its own decision.