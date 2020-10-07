New Delhi: In a new twist to the Hathras gangrape case, the Uttar Pradesh police probe has found that the Dalit teen was in constant telephonic touch with one of the accused, Sandeep Singh, a report by India Today said on Wednesday. The man is the main accused in the gangrape case of the 19-year-old woman. Also Read - Hathras: Sedition Case Filed Against Kerala Journalist & 3 Others Arrested Over Alleged PFI Link

This was found upon the investigation of the phones of the victim’s family as well as the main accused. The UP Police probe found that the telephonic conversation had started from October 13, 2019, between Sandeep and the victim. According to the India Today report, a total of 104 calls were made between the phone numbers of Sandeep and the victim’s family; 62 outgoing and 42 incoming. Also Read - Capital Punishment For Accused, Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Balrampur Victim's Family Sends List of Demands to UP Govt

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. Also Read - Hathras Case: Yogi Govt Gives SIT Panel 10 More Days to Submit Findings, Security Beefed up Outside Victim's House

She lost her life at a Delhi hospital last week.

The body of the victim was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police last Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police had forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.

The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.

Meanwhile, the Department of Forensic Medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University has claimed that there was “no evidence of rape” in the case of the 19-year-old Dalit victim in the Hathras case. “There are no signs suggestive of vaginal/anal intercourse. There are evidences of physical assault (injuries over the neck and the back)” the certificate said.

The certificate was also submitted with an affidavit by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Supreme Court yesterday.