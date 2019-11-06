

New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra, NCP has reportedly offered Shiv Sena what they have been demanding from their pre-poll ally, BJP. The development comes a day after the Congress reportedly ruled out any alliance with the Sena.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in Mumbai: He is a senior leader of the state & the country. He is worried about the political situation in Maharashtra today. We had a brief discussion. pic.twitter.com/PtXzll0rRC — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

Sources said, NCP on its own is keen to form the government with the Sena and, in that case, a Sena leader will be the CM for the first 2.5 years. NCP will take the post for the last 2.5 years, sources said. The only condition imposed by the NCP is Arvind Sawant, the only Sena minister (Minister of heavy industries and public enterprise) in the Centre, should walk out of the government. Only then NCP will open its cards, sources said. As talks between the two parties are firming up, Sena MP Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar. After the meeting, he said that it was a courtesy meeting. As a veteran politician of the state, Pawar was concerned over the political stalemate of Maharashtra.

On the stalemate with the BJP, Raut said there will be no talks with the BJP on any new proposal.

“We’ll only have discussions on the proposal that we had agreed on before the assembly polls. No new proposals will be exchanged now,” Raut said. “BJP and Shiv Sena had an agreement on the post of CM before elections and then only we moved ahead for an alliance for elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is still confident about Sena’s support. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur late on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to reports, he arrived at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area in Nagpur around 9.25 pm and left after one and a half hours.

RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tightlipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state. The Nagpur meeting was preceded by a meeting of state BJP core team at Fadnavis’ official residence in Mumbai. “Good news regarding government formation can come at any moment,” BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said after the meeting.

The tussle in Maharashtra over the formation of the government has been continuing since the results of the Assembly polls were announced on October 24. The BJP-Sena alliance won a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. The BJP won 105 seats, Sena 56, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54, and the Congress 44.

Even if the Congress doesn’t support the NCP-Sena alliance, they have numbers required to prove majority.