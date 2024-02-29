New Vande Bharat Express Train From Varanasi To Ranchi : Know Route Stoppage And Other Details

New Vande Bharat Express Train From Varanasi To Ranchi : Know Route Stoppage And Other Details

New Vande Bharat Express Train From Varanasi To Ranchi : Know Route Stoppage And Other Details

New Vande Bharat Express Train: Indian Railways is one of the longest rail network in the world and it is also the convenient and cheap ways of travelling in the country. Now, with new superfast Vande Bharat Express Trains, which was launched in 2019, the journey has become more comfortable and convenient. These super-fast trains are AC Chair car and connects major cities across the country. With the growing demands of more Vande Bharat Trains, the Indian Railways is planning to introduce these trains in every major routes. With several routes already have these trains, new train has been introduced on Varanasi to Ranchi could be introduce soon. This means that lakhs of passengers on this route will be benefitted.

Trending Now

New Vande Bharat Train From Varanasi to Ranchi

Notably, towards the end of last year, the government launched six new Vande Bharat trains. This year, the Central Government has planned to launch 60 such new trains. According to reports, Vande Bharat trains for the route from Ranchi to Varanasi could soon commence.

According to Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, there has been growing demand for this new Vande Bharat train on the route. Therefore, efforts are being made to start this new Vande Bharat train soon. The Ranchi to Varanasi Vande Bharat train will not only save time for people but also provide them with air-conditioned facilities at a lower cost.

You may like to read

New Vande Bharat Train Varanasi-Ranchi: Expected Date

As the Vande Bharat Train is not announced on this route, the date and timing is not clear and we have to wait for the official announcement of the train.

New Vande Bharat Train From Patna and Lucknow

Not only that, but there is also going to be a new Vande Bharat train between Patna and Lucknow. This train will run via holy city Ayodhya. Just last month, the inauguration of the Ram Temple took place in Ayodhya, and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Lord Ram was organised. According to sources, the Patna to Lucknow Vande Bharat train could start before the Holi festival next month. It is hoped that this new train will benefit those travelers who wish to visit Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Vande Bharat Express: New Delhi to Varanasi

22416 Vande Bharat Express: Train Route, Schedule and Timings

New Delhi to Visakhapatnam Junction: Monday to Sunday, expect Tuesday.

The train starts from New Delhi (New Delhi – NDLS) at 15:00 pm and touches Kanpur station (Kanpur Ctrl – CNB) at 19:00 pm. The train reaches Prayagraj (Prayagraj Jn – PRYJ) 21:11 pm and finally reached its destination Varanasi (Varanasi Jn – BSB) at 23:00 pm.

22436 – Vande Bharat Express: Train Route, Schedule and Timings

The train starts from New Delhi (New Delhi – NDLS) at 06:00 am and touches Kanpur station (Kanpur Ctrl – CNB) at 10:08 am. The train reaches Prayagraj (Prayagraj Jn – PRYJ) 10:08 pm and finally reached its destination Varanasi (Varanasi Jn – BSB) at 14:00 pm.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.