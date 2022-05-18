Varanasi: In the latest development, new images of ‘Shivling’ has emerged from the Wuzukhana area of the Mosque on Wednesday. As per reports, the structure has been found in the washing area of the Gyanvapi masjid. The survey work of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi was completed on Monday after three days of exercise. The Hindu side has claimed that a 12 feet 8 inch Shivling was found after the water inside a pond like well facing Nandi, which is used as Wuzukhana was pumped out of it. Earlier yesterday, the Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi administration where exactly the ‘Shivling’ (symbol of Lord Shiva) was found inside Gyanvapi mosque. The Supreme Court’s question to the administration came during the hearing of a petition by the mosque committee that sought a direction to the authorities in Varanasi to stop the filming of the mosque complex.Also Read - Shivling Area To Be Protected, Namaz At Gyanvapi Won't Be Stopped: Supreme Court

What is a Wuzukhana?

A Wuzukhana is a place where the people who offer Namaz wash their hands and feet prior to the offering. It has significance in Islam as it is a place where dirt from the body is washed out before offering Namaz. Basically, Wuzukhana is derived from two words – Wuzu and Khana. Wuzu means washing parts of the body before offering Namaz and Khana is the place where Wuzu is performed.

The Gyanvapi mosque stands next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. Five women petitioners have asked the court to allow daily prayers before idols on its outer walls as well as other “visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex”. The site is currently open for prayers once a year.

The Varanasi Civil Court ordered a video assessment of the mosque complex, including three domes, underground basements and the pond, and appointed court commissioners for the task.