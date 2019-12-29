New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in the view of upcoming New Year 2020 celebrations in the national capital. The city regularly sees major traffic jams on December 31 and January 1 as people come out in large numbers to usher in the new year.

According to the advisory, restrictions would come into effect from 8 PM on December 31, with no vehicles being allowed in the inner, outer or middle circles of the iconic Connaught Place (CP).

The advisory states that vehicles proceeding towards CP will not be allowed beyond:

R/A Mandi House

R/A Bengali Market

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk

RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing

R/A Gole Market

R/A GPO, New Delhi

Patel Chowk

Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing

Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Crossing

R/A Windsor Place

Parking at CP will be available only on a first-come-first-serve basis. Traffic arrangements have also been made at the following places which are likely to witness a high footfall:

Saket

Greater Kailash

Lajpat Nagar

New Friends Colony

Hauz Khas

Defence Colony

Vasant Vihar

RK Puram

Nehru Place

Dwarka

Palam Airport

Rajouri Garden

Ashok Vihar

Model Town

Mayur Vihar

Motorists have also been advised to use alternative routes available for North-South and East-West directions respectively. However, the restrictions, the advisory stated, will not affect the Old Delhi Railway station.

On a related note, an advisory issued by the Delhi Police warned of stringent action against those caught for drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, and reckless driving.