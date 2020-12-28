New Delhi: In the wake of the new coronavirus strain, the Bengaluru Police on Monday said it will impose Section 144 of the CrPC from 6 PM on December 31 till 6 AM on January 1. Issuing an order, Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, stated that ‘no-man’ zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar. Also Read - School Reopening: Class 10 And 12 to Start From Jan 1 in Karnataka, Govt Issues SOPs | Details Here

"No-man zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants will be allowed," Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, said.

The development comes as a number of cities across the country have imposed similar restriction to check the spread of coronavirus.

Karnataka on Monday added 653 new COVID-19 cases and eight related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,16,909 and the toll to 12,070. The day also saw 1,178 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are 12,547 active cases in the state. The state’s cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 9,16,909 COVID-19, which includes 12,070 deaths and 8,92,273 discharges.

A total of 12,342 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 205 are in Intensive Care Units. As many as 309 of the new cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, which also accounted for five of the eight deaths.

Mysuru was second in the number of cases 63, Chikkaballapura came next with 28, Kodagu had 27, Tumakuru 20, Shivamogga 17, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 3,86,908 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,289 and Ballari 38,821.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,74,378 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,772 and Ballari 38,011. A total of over 1,37,72,451 samples have been tested so far, out of which 67,742 were tested on Monday alone.