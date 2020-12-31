New Year 2021 Party Guidelines: The emergence of a new Coronavirus strain in the UK has once again forced countries across the globe to impose restrictions to limit the movement of people and celebrations this new year as precautionary measures. Many cities in India too will be having muted celebrations on New Year’s eve as night curfew and Section 144 have been imposed by their respective state/UT governments. Here’s a list of cities where curfews have been imposed this new year. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dance Together at New Year Party in Goa, Cute Video Shows Him Pulling Her Cheeks

Delhi New Year Eve's Party: A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi beginning 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. For January 2, the night curfew will begin at 11 pm on January 1 and continue till 6 am on January 2. An order issued by DDMA stated that not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19.

Mangaluru: In order to curb the further spread of coronavirus infections, section 144 imposed has been imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of the New Year celebrations. The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Mangaluru City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and additional district magistrate of Mangaluru city have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1).

Mumbai: Mumbai will have a hush-hush new year celebration this year as a night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm January 31 to 6 and January 1. Further, section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting a gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, and boats. “We’ll keep watch using drones,” S Chaitanya, Mumbai Police spox, told news agency ANI.

Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders will be force in Bengaluru from December 31 to January 1 2021, along with certain restrictions, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the emergence of a new strain of virus from abroad, the city police commissioner said on Monday. The order will be in force from 6 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said. It will be within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate, he said. The order said no New Year celebrations of any type, involving a large gathering, should be held in open places and park grounds and public roads. However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members without organising any special events. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club Houses or similar type of establishments holding New Year celebrations should not organize any special DJ events, shows, dance programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands.

Chennai: The authorities have barred large gatherings beaches and roads. Beaches have been shut and hotels & bars will be shut by 10 pm.

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have taken measures to ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained and there is no large gathering for celebrating the New Year eve, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court to check a spike in infections, an officer said on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up in and around the city to avoid any untoward incident on that day, he said. “We have taken all measures to ensure that there is no large gathering in and around the city during the New Year”s eve tomorrow. We have deployed senior officers in the rank of deputy commissioners in Park Street, Esplanade and other areas where people usually gather on the occasion,” the IPS officer said.