New Year 2021 Latest News: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the New Year 2020 celebrations including public party and social gatherings have been banned in a number of cities across the country. These bans are applicable in those cities which are particularly under night curfew because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a complete list of such cities. Also Read - Five Reasons to Visit Spiti Valley in Winters

Ahmedabad: Police in Ahmedabad said that since a night curfew is in place in the city to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no parties on December 31 to ring in the new year. Also Read - Coronavirus: Night Curfew Extended in Ahmedabad, Essential Services Allowed | Details Here

Giving further details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Harshad Patel said police will be deployed in uniform as well as plainclothes to nab those moving about in a drunken state or breaking outbreak norms. Also Read - Over 20 Shops Gutted in Massive Fire in Ahmedabad, Probe on

He said those celebrating before 9 PM need to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

The development comes as over 237 new coronavirus cases emerged in Ahmedabad city in a 24-hour period ending at 5 PM on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday said that there will be no public New Year celebrations in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi as the state government has extended night curfew in the four districts till January 5.

As per updates, the night curfew will be in place from 9 PM to 6 AM in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts. Earlier, the state government had decided to impose night curfew from November 23 to December 15.